Madeline R. Johnson



Age 8, of Elmira, NY passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday June 22,2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira. Madeline was born in Elmira on January 15, 2012 and was loved by most everyone she met. She is the daughter of Michael and Nicole (Congdon) Johnson. Madeline is survived by her parents; grandparents, Debbie Garrett and Randy Congdon, Great Grandma Johnson, Aunts; Tanya Carter, and Florence Johnson (surrogate grandma), Uncles; Randy Congdon Jr., and David Johnson, Cousins; Brittany Pittman, Tyler Pittman, Michael Congdon, and Patrick Sweeney, as well as many other family and friends who she touched with her joy. Madeline was predeceased by her grandfather, George "Sparky" Johnson, maternal step-grandfather, William Sweeney, and Great Grandparents, Ruth Hickson, Arthur Sergeant. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service for Madeline on Friday, June 26th at 10am in Woodlawn Cemetery with Pastors, Adrianna Maggese and Jim Payne officiating. Graveside service will be followed by a time of condolence and memorial service at Hand in Hand Church, 390 Warnick Street, Elmira, NY 14901. Please call Pastor Adrianna at HIHC (607)442-0625 if you would like to attend so that the church can make appropriate seating arrangements. James D. Barrett Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.









