|
|
Madelon Rose Brown Young
Rochester - Madelon was born on October 7, 1921 in Holiday (Crooked Creek), PA anddied on April 6, 2019. A Memorial Service of Joy & Celebration will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Elim Gospel Church,1679 Dalton Road, Lima, NY 14485; reception fellowship will follow.
Final committal of her ashes will be at 2 PM, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, Holiday (Middlebury Center), PA 16935; Pastor Dick Dreyer of Elim Gospel Church officiating, with an open invitation for family and friends to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Elim Gospel Church or Monroe Community Hospital Foundation, 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.fingerlakescremationllc.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019