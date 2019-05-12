Services
Elim Gospel Church
1679 Dalton Rd
Lima, NY 14485
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Elim Gospel Church
1679 Dalton Road
Lima, NY
Committal
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Holiday (Middlebury Center), PA
Madelon Rose Brown Young


Madelon Rose Brown Young

Rochester - Madelon was born on October 7, 1921 in Holiday (Crooked Creek), PA and died on April 6, 2019. A Memorial Service of Joy & Celebration will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Elim Gospel Church,1679 Dalton Road, Lima, NY 14485; reception fellowship will follow.

Final committal of her ashes will be at 2 PM, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, Holiday (Middlebury Center), PA 16935; Pastor Dick Dreyer of Elim Gospel Church officiating, with an open invitation for family and friends to attend.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Elim Gospel Church or Monroe Community Hospital Foundation, 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.fingerlakescremationllc.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 12, 2019
