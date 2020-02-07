|
|
Madelyn Seagert (Preston) Nalbach
Big Flats - Age 82, passed away peacefully on February 4th, 2020 surrounded by her family. Daughter of the late Madeline and Richard Preston, she is survived by her husband of over 55 years, Charles B. Nalbach; four children: Jeff Nalbach (Betsy), Steve Nalbach (Elizabeth), Cheryl Nalbach, and Charles E. Nalbach (Heather Riddle); and four grandchildren: Tyler, Nicholas (Kristin), Joshua, and Nathan. Also survived by sister and brother-in-law Patricia and John Peggs and niece and nephew Candice and Aaron Peggs. Lyn grew up in Attica, NY and graduated from Notre Dame High School in Batavia, NY in 1956. She received her nursing degree in 1963 and for over 35 years worked as an L.P.N in hospitals, assisted living centers, and as a devoted home healthcare nurse. In 1978 Lyn and her family moved from Clarence, NY to Horseheads, NY. In Horseheads she quickly made lifelong friends too numerous to mention. Most notable among them were her neighbors on Stonybrook Road, who became an extraordinary extended family with whom she celebrated many of life's milestones. Lyn's compassion and generosity touched the lives of many. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, caregiver and friend. She was considered a mother to many. She found great joy in giving to others, especially through cooking and entertaining. She also loved music, art and antiques. She had refined taste in decorating and loved her home and gardening. Lyn had a special gift for making people feel loved, creating beauty, and making any occasion memorable. The family would like to thank the nursing staff and doctors at Corning Guthrie Hospital and Bethany Manor for their care and compassion over the last two years. Lyn was a parishioner of St. Mary Our Mother Church in Horseheads, NY. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Lyn's life will be held at St. Mary Our Mother Church, 816 W. Broad St., Horseheads, on April 25, 2020 at 10 AM. Those wishing may make a memorial contribution to the in Lyn's name. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020