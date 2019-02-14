|
Manford "Manny" Herman
Elmira - Age 79 of Elmira, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He was born July 31, 1939 to the late Betty Rahall & stepfather, Charlie Rahall. Manny is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Pat Coletta Herman; 8 children, Mardi (Kirk) Smith, Manny Herman, Matthew (Lisa) Herman, Marcy (Mike) Taylor, Meghan (Tom) Herman, Michael Herman, Maureen (Mark) Miller, Mary Beth (Rob) Herman; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jim (Mary Ann) Coletta; several nieces, nephews and cousins; predeceased also by his sister, Shelia Davies. He was a US Army Veteran and the butcher for 24 years at the family's store, Rahall's food market. Manny also worked at the Southport Correctional Facility as a cook, until he couldn't because of health issues. He was a wonderful husband and Dad, always putting us first heart and soul, and always kept us laughing. He was quite the talker, who could start up a conversation with a total stranger. There was never a shortage of love and laughter in our home. Manny (my husband, our dad) has left us all with a lifetime of memories. In lieu of flowers those wishing may make a donation in his memory to the (envelopes available at the funeral home). The family will receive relatives and friends at the Kalec Funeral Home, Saturday February 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. His Funeral Service immediately following at 4 p.m. Internment in Woodlawn National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019