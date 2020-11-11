Manuel Ducot



Spring Hill, FL - Manuel Ducot, Sr., born in Ponce Puerto Rico on January 5, 1947, to Maria (Mami) and Victor Ducot Sr. passed away on October 20, 2020, in Spring Hill, Florida. "Manny", as he was so fondly known, grew up in Brooklyn, NY until the age of 19. He was a Merchant Marine during the Vietnam War, and settled in Elmira, NY after obtaining a position as a corrections officer at the NYSDOC. He worked for the NYSDOC for 37 years prior to retiring to sunny Spring Hill, Florida. He was a very generous man, never took things too seriously, was a talented artist, always tried to make people laugh, and was very loving to his four kids.



He is predeceased by his sister, Maria Ducot. He is survived and greatly missed by daughter, Marisol Edward of Greenwich, CT, sons Henry Ducot of Elmira Heights, NY, Manuel Ducot Jr of Horseheads, NY, and Perrie Ducot of Parsippany, NJ, brother Victor Ducot of Avon, NY and sisters Doris Hernandez and Carmen Portalatin of Weeki Wachee, FL. He is also survived by 14 amazing grandchildren, 3 beautiful great grandchildren, multiple loving nieces and nephews.



A private burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery for immediate family only on 11/12/2020. A celebration of Manny's life will be held sometime in 2021 for all friends and family pending the pandemic.









