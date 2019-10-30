|
Marc Pease
Horseheads,NY - Mr. Marc Pease (Chef Marc) of Horseheads, NY passed away on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at the young age of 60.Written by Marc: I was born to Noel and Roberta Pease on 1/27/59 in Sioux Falls, SD. I was a sibling to Enola, Roberta and later to little brother Andrew. At the early age of seven I learned to cook so we all could enjoy eating in our home. My younger life was spent in California where I could be seen surfing and raising my children Noel and Christina with my first wife Mary. To pursue my love of food and cooking I graduated as a Chef from the Culinary Institute of America in 1989. I have been blessed with nephews, Matthew and Dylan, nieces, grandchildren and a great grandchild. I married the love of my life Nancy in May of 2005 in Daytona Beach and we located to her hometown of Horseheads, NY in 2011. It is the smallest town I have ever lived in, and I will never regret the peace I have found there. I am honored to have been the stepfather of Mike Davis (Sue) and enjoyed the times spent with sister in law Beverly Dalrymple, brother in law Everett Meas (Jackie) and nephew Shawn. After being diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer in 2015 I would like to thank, my PCP Dr. Zeykan, Physicians, Residents, Nurses, Staff, Students of Guthrie, Oncologist Dr. Lowry, Dr. J. Winter formally from TJU, and Dr. B Lash formerly from Guthrie. The journey of my disease was bearable due to the unsurpassed and compassionate care I always received. A special thanks to Eileen Randolph for her caring heart and to my wife, Nancy for her comfort and her remarkable undying love. For those of you that knew me, and my favorite saying was; it is all good! I loved music with my favorite song being (Stairway to Heaven) …and I pray I will see you there again my friends. Please support Nancy as she invites you to visit and meet my family at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Patterson Auditorium, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA on 11/21 between 12 - 2pm. Nancy has arranged a celebration and remembrance of my life to be held in the same location on 11/21 beginning at 530pm." In lieu of flowers please consider your donation to: Meals on Wheels of Chemung County, 409 William Street, Elmira, NY 14901 or Horseheads Community Animal Shelter, 150 Wygant Road, PO Box 288, Horseheads, NY . Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com.
