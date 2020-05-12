|
Marcia Jean Carr
Horseheads - Age 68, was born July 13, 1951 in Elmira, the daughter of the late Rupert and Jean (Fargo) Carr passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. She is survived by her loving children: Donald (Michelle) Bowman of Horseheads; Lisa (Patrick) Bryan of North Hornell, NY; grandchildren: Alissa Bowman, Cayden Bowman, and Kendall Winslow; great grandson: Ryker Winslow; brother: Donald (Elli) Carr of Horseheads; nephew Nicholas Carr. She had a great love for all animals, but very proud of her canine companions, "Sam" and "Sassy." Marcia was retired from Sears as a sales associate after several years of dedicated service. She was currently employed at Walmart as a checkout clerk. She was very interested in her family history and genealogy and loved spending time with her family. Services will be held at a later date and time in Maple Grove Cemetery. Marcia's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from May 12 to May 17, 2020