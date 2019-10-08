|
|
Marcia R. (Bennett) Collins
Nichols - Marcia R. (Bennett) Collins, 73, of Nichols, passed away on October 5, 2019. She will be greatly missed by her loving and devoted husband David Collins; her children Dan, Lynda, and Debbie; sister Lisa (Rex) Seymour; in-laws, Patrick (Bonnie) Collins, Jay (Robin) Collins, James (Pam) Collins, Jr. and Ricky Collins; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and several nieces. Marcia was predeceased by her parents Rev. Fenton and Ruth Bennett, and brother Mel Bennett. Marcia's family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Elderwood for the wonderful care they provided to her. Sutfin Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in Marcia's guestbook at sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019