Margaret- Michelle Hope Stefanski
Horseheads,NY - Margaret-Michelle Hope Stefanski Age 23 of Horseheads, NY went to be with her LORD on Saturday October 19,2019. Margaret was born September 7, 1996 in Elmira, NY the daughter Pauline Stefanski and John Davidson Rhodes . Margaret is survived by her parents, several aunts, uncles, cousins , and a host of caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Margaret's Funeral Services on Monday October 28, 2019 at 1 PM at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS , NY . Margaret will be laid to rest in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019