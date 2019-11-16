|
Margaret A. Charlanow
Big Flats - age 69, of Big Flats, NY fell asleep in the Lord November 14, 2019. Margarete is pre-deceased by parents Harold and Marianne Henry and sister, Ruth (Richard) Smithmen. Margarete is survived by her husband of 51 years, Alexander Charlanow, daughter Catherine (Thomas) Grosch, Sarasota FL, son Alexander N. (Julie) Charlanow, Big Flats NY, grandchildren Julia and Nicholas Grosch, Sarasota FL, Dmitri, Jonah and Gabriel Charlanow Big Flats NY, brother Mark (Teresa) Henry, Penn Yan, NY and several nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in-law. Margarete graduated from Horseheads High School (1968) and the Syracuse Barber School (1970) and pursued her lifelong dream of owning/operating her own barber shop (Modern Male and First Ward Barbers). Margarete loved her loyal customers and was in turn rewarded by a client following that spanned multiple generations. Many considered her unique West Water Street shop in Elmira a picture-perfect example of what a period barber shop should look like. Margarete's barbershop was even used as a backdrop for the movie, "Street Corner Kids" starring Efrem Zimbalist Jr. Margarete was a strong advocate for downtown Elmira re-vitalization projects and was instrumental in launching the first downtown Elmira clean up event. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Tuesday, November 19th from 5 to 8 pm. Panykhyda will begin at 7 pm. Her funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 20th at 10 am. Rev. Fr. David Cowan will officiate. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019