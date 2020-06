Margaret A. CobbLawrenceville, PA - Margaret A. Cobb, age 86, of Lawrenceville, PA, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home. She was born on August 9, 1933 in Wellsboro, PA, a daughter of Joseph and Angeline (Fermenick) Shabloski. Margaret was the wife of Duane E. Cobb. Together they would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on July 30, 2020. She worked as a secretary for the guidance office at Williamson Jr./Sr. High School. Margaret was a former member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tioga, PA. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and flowers.Margaret is survived by her husband; a son, Stephan (Annette) Cobb of Zephyrhills, FL; a daughter, Earlene (George) Lackey of West Columbia, SC; two grandchildren; five step grandchildren; and five step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a step grandson, Caleb Rodriguez; four brothers, Joseph, Stanley, Michael, and Jerome Shabloski; and one sister, Martha Huck.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 3pm at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Lawrenceville Fire Department PO Box 177, Lawrenceville, PA 16929. Services are under the of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com