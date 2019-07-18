Services
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Horseheads, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret A. "Peggy" (Gordon) Tucker


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret A. "Peggy" (Gordon) Tucker Obituary
Margaret A. (Gordon) Tucker "Peggy"

Horseheads, NY - Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the age of 90. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St., at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 11-1 PM with her Funeral Services to follow. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband Roger on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11AM at Maple Grove Cemetery, Horseheads, NY. A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Peggy's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now