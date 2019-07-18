|
Margaret A. (Gordon) Tucker "Peggy"
Horseheads, NY - Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the age of 90. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St., at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 11-1 PM with her Funeral Services to follow. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband Roger on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11AM at Maple Grove Cemetery, Horseheads, NY. A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Peggy's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on July 18, 2019