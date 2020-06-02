Margaret B. "Peg" Sheehan
age 95, passed away peacefully to join the love of her life in Heaven on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was an amazing example of what a selfless mother is. She touched each and every member of this huge family in the most special way. We will all miss you, Mom (Goo). Peg was born in Wilkes-Barre PA a daughter of George and Margaret (Keating) Feldmann. Her husband Roger M. Sheehan predeceased her on February 20, 2000 and her son Roger "Roddy" Sheehan, Jr. on October 18, 1996. Peg is also predeceased by son-in-law Mark O'Brien, brothers, George "Bud", Jim, and William Feldmann, and sister Sarah Scholefield. Surviving are her children, with their families: Peggy Ann and Tom Murray of Elmira with sons, Michael (Molly), Sean (Lori), Kevin (Cathy), Brian (Monica) and Tim (Maggie) Murray; Sharon and William Platzer of Rochester with sons, Eric, and Adam (Moira) Platzer; Nancy and Peter Sheahan of Endicott with children, Bridget, Brendan (Rebecca Zane), Ally (John) Evangelista, Pete (Jenny), Garrett (Danielle Gallo) Sheahan; Roddy's daughter, Stephanie Taylor; Mary Kay "Katie" and TJ Tanner of Tega Cay SC with daughters, Jessica (John) Cashmere and Megan (Alex) Markowski; Susan and Paul Walton of Elmira with children, Chris, Kelly (Michael) Murray, and Ryan; Sandy and Patrick Bonnell of Elmira with children, Patrick (Caroline), Laura (Jessie) Ferris, and Jill; Maureen "Moey" O'Brien of Lexington KY with daughters, Erin Hagan, Caitlin (Tyler) Hill, and Mary Colleen (Steven) Nash; Kevin and Cindy Sheehan of Rochester with children, Mallory (Alan Bennett), Matt (Allison), Casey, and Taylor; Wendy and Paul Chalk of Hebron KY with daughters, Amanda (Jonathan) Mast, Brittney (Andy) Carr, and Ashley (Justin) Holthaus; great-grandchildren: Ashley, Nate, Riley, Nicholas, Cayda, Gavin, Colin, Lucas, Olivia, Claire, Lilly, Rory, Roger, Ayden, Addison, Adam, Emma, Ciaran, Johnny, Paddy, Mera, Jack, Oliver, Luke, Mick, Connor, Payton, Camden, Sophia, Samantha, Brian, Noel, Lyla, Kennedy, Molly, Maddy, Sam, Moira, Max, Nick, Miles, Jake, Chase, JP, AND four more on the way! Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held. Those wishing, may remember Peg with a donation to Catholic Charities of Chemung & Schuyler Counties, 216 E. Church Street, Suite 100, Elmira NY 14901, https://cs-cc.org. The Sheehan Family would like to thank the entire staff at Bethany Village in Horseheads, NY, specifically: Kelly, Diane, Sherry, Larry, Stephanie, Kathy, Casey, Theresa and Toni. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.