|
|
Margaret E. Rouse
Cortland - Age 102 of Cortland, NY. She was born September 19, 1916 in Elmira, NY, daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Cully) Cook and passed away peacefully Monday, July 8, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Harley in 1984 and sister Mary Jane Johnson. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Mary Lee & Frank Rohde of Cortland, NY; grandchildren Elizabeth (Jeffrey Stock) Rohde of Columbia, SC and Matthew (Heidi) Rohde of Fayetteville, NY; great granddaughter Cecelia Margaret Rhode of Fayetteville, NY; brother-in-law Duane Johnson of Elmira along with several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Rouse was a communicant of St. Margaret's R. C. Church; a former employee of Broadway Home School and retired from Cortland Jr. Sr. High School. She was a member of the 20th Century Club in Cortland; the Homer Senior Center and the Cortland Hospital Auxiliary. Family and friends are invited to visit Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 161 High St., Elmira on Friday, July 12th from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Her Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 am. Rev. Scott Kubinski, Celebrant. Committal prayers and interment will follow in St. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Margaret through donations to the Homer Senior Center, Main St., Homer, NY 13077 or the Cortland SPCA.
Published in Star-Gazette from July 10 to July 11, 2019