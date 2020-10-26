1/1
Margaret (Shaw) Graboski
1935 - 2020
Margaret (Shaw) Graboski

Elmira - Age 85 of Elmira, NY. She was born January 13, 1935 in Sayre, PA, daughter of the late David and Margaret (O'Connor) Shaw, Sr. and passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Raymond; brothers and sisters-in-law David (Helen) Shaw, Jr. and Joseph (Nancy) Shaw; nephew John Mark Shaw; grand niece Suzanne Cochi; grand nephew Ryan Howland. Margaret is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Raymond & Marie Graboski; grandchildren Katie and Jack Graboski all of Philadelphia, PA; devoted sister and caregiver Sr. Agnes Shaw IHM of Elmira; sister-in-law Jean Parents of Seattle, WA; nieces and nephews, who always called her "Aunt Chicky" Mary Helen Cochi, David (Kathy) Shaw III, Michael (Beth) Shaw, James (Sam) Shaw, Kevin (Karen) Shaw, Maureen (Harry) Howland, Timothy (Jennifer) Shaw, Margaret (Joe) Barry all of Sayre, PA, Joe (Colleen) Shaw of Livonia, NY, Joey and Michael Brown both of Elmira; 22 grand nieces and nephews; 11 great great nieces and nephews. Margaret was a communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Church. In her early years, she was employed with Elmira Savings Bank. She was a member of the Miraculous Heart of Mary; enjoyed many trips to Ireland and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.




Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
