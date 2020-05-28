Margaret H. "Peg" Soper
Margaret "Peg" H. Soper

Waverly - Margaret "Peg" H. Soper, 79, of Waverly passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Elderwood at Waverly.

She was predeceased by her parents, Wesley and Genevieve McNamara Butters; her loving husband, Dale Soper; her daughter, Diane Hurd; and brother, John Butters.

Peg is survived by her daughters, Linda (Michael) Cochi of Sayre, Susan (Michael) Rinebold of Gillett. PA, Judy (David) Curtis of Lockwood and Sandy (Bruce) Amentler of Elmira; son-in-law, Leslie Hurd of Waverly; brothers, Everett (Millie) Butters of PA and Tom Butters of PA; 13 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Peg worked at Sayre Lingerie for many years and Robert Packer Hospital as an aide and enjoyed sewing. She was a former Girl Scout Leader and 4H leader. Peg could often be found patrolling the streets of Waverly around the Elizabeth Square Apartment Building doing her neighborhood watch duties. She was famous for her homemade potato bread.

Private funeral services will be held at the Christian Life Church in Waverly with burial to follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly. Memorial donations may be made in Margaret's name to Christian Life Church 207 Broad Street, Waverly, New York 14892. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Peg's family may visit our Facebook page or in "Obituaries" at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com




Published in Star-Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blauvelt Funeral Home
625 Broad Street
Waverly, NY 14892
(607) 565-7301
