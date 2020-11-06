Margaret "Marge" Hamilton
Sun City Center, FL - Margaret "Marge" Hamilton, 84, of Sun City Center, FL died peacefully in her sleep on November 2, 2020. Marge was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. The daughter of a NYC policeman, Marge took great pride in being a "New Yorker". She raised her family in Elmira, NY and eventually - with her beloved husband, Don - retired to Apollo Beach, FL in 1989. Later she became a resident of King's Point in Sun City Center shortly after her husband's death in 1999.
A woman of strong will, Marge overcame many challenges in her lifetime. She was generous with her time - volunteering whenever needed. Most significantly, Marge was known as the "Drum Corps Mom". Her door was always open to anyone who needed a place to stay, a hot meal or some motherly advice.
She was a lifetime member of the TOPS organization, becoming a motivational speaker and inspiring many to live healthier lives. An avid reader - especially of mysteries - Marge loved working at the King's Point library. Forget Kindle, Marge preferred a good used bookstore or rummage sale!
The real center of her life was her family. She is predeceased by her sister, Mary Modica, brothers George and Robert Ahrens and her husband, Donald E. Hamilton. She is survived by her children, their spouses and grandchildren: Debbie (Irvin) O'Neill and Ken O'Neill, Chuck Irvin, Mary Pierson Irvin and sons, Charlie and Brian Irvin, John Irvin and children, Josephine, Lawrence and Katie Irvin, David Hamilton, Kelley Hamilton and sons, Colin and Foster Hamilton, Mary Hamilton and daughter, Mandy Wasicsko and nephew, Stephen Modica and wife Tracey Modica.
Marge was wise and funny, strong but vulnerable and one of a kind. There will be no services at this time. Donations in Marge's memory can be made to the Mary and Martha House in Ruskin, FL. marymarthahouse.org