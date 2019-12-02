|
Margaret J. "Peggie" (Voorhees) Meyer
Millerton - Age 65, was born June 5, 1954 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Laverne "Porky" and Marilyn J. "Molly" (Moore) Voorhees-Butler, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, November 28, 2019 peacefully at home. Her step-father, Robert "Bob" Butler also preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 39 years, Chuck; beloved son, Shawn (Kristen) Meyer Sr. of Gillett, PA; daughter, PJ Adriance-Stickler of Bakersfield, CA; son, Stacy Adriance of Bakersfield, CA; grandchildren, Shawn Jr. and Alexis Meyer with her son, Jaxson; along with several other grandchildren, great grandchildren, aunts, nieces and nephews; brothers, Robert "Bud" (Kay) Voorhees of Wellsboro, PA and Steve (Cathy) Voorhees of York, PA. Peggie was the daughter of the founding members of the Millerton Wesleyan Church and was very active with the Patchwork Gen2 puppet ministry. She loved to sing, she was always smiling and absolutely loved the color pink!
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Peggie's name can be directed to the Millerton Wesleyan Church 5174 Main Street Millerton, PA 16936 Benevolent Fund to help defray the cost of medications for those in need.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019