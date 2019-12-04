Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Millerton Wesleyan Church,
5174 Main Street
Millerton, NY
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Millerton Wesleyan Church
5174 Main Street
Millerton, NY
Margaret J. "Peggie" (Voorhees) Meyer


1954 - 2019
Margaret J. "Peggie" (Voorhees) Meyer Obituary
Millerton - Age 65, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, November 28, 2019 peacefully at home. Family and friends are invited to call at the Millerton Wesleyan Church, 5174 Main Street Millerton, PA 16936 on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 4 pm. Pastor Larry Johnson Will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Peggie's name can be directed to the Millerton Wesleyan Church Benevolent Fund.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
