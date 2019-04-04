|
Margaret J. (Wilson) Withiam
Horseheads, NY - Passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY at the age of 97. Margaret was born on October 28, 1921, in Elmira, NY, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Helen (Ruff) Wilson. Margaret was a machinist at the Eclipse plant in Elmira Heights, NY, during WWII. She retired as head cook from Horseheads Central School District in 1981 with 25+ years of employment. Margaret was predeceased by her beloved Jack in 2005 after 63 years of marriage, sister Anna Mae (Gunshaw) (1989), and brother Lawrence Jr. (1924). She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Jo Ann and Robert Royer of Abilene, KS; son and daughter-in-law, James and Beverly Withiam of Johnstown, PA; son and daughter-in-law, Jack Jr. and Lynda Withiam of Greenwich, CT; daughter and son-in-law, Carol and James Scott, Jr. of Horseheads, NY; grandchildren, Lori (Brian) Kelsall, Christopher Scott, Erin Hunter (Bryan) Bennett, Wilson, Garrett, Hannah, and Andrew Withiam; three great-grandchildren, Allison and Brianna Kelsall, and Michael Scott; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will be received at Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY, 607-739-2035 on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. Margaret's Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Pastors Elwyn Patrick and Bob Russell officiating. Interment will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Margaret may do so through memorials to the Community Wesleyan Church Building Fund, 2095 Grand Central Ave., Horseheads, NY 14845. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Margaret's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019