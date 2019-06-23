Services
Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
(814) 237-2712
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Wildwood Cemetery
Williamsport, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Mortimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret L. Fisher Mortimer


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret L. Fisher Mortimer Obituary
Margaret L. Fisher Mortimer

Pleasant Gap - Margaret L. Fisher Mortimer, 98, of Pleasant Gap, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at The Oaks at Pleasant Gap.

Born June 9, 1921 in Pennsdale, she was the daughter of the late William James and Helen Mabel Brown Fisher. On June 4, 1940 she married Eugene L. Mortimer.

Margaret, predeceased by her husband, son Garth E. Mortimer, seven brothers and three sisters—was the last of her generation. She is survived by daughter, Barbara L. First and her husband, John, of State College; daughter-in-law, Ann, of Horseheads, NY; five grandchildren, Julianne, Timothy, Melissa, Elizabeth, and Suzanne; six great grandchildren, Devin, Erik, Victoria, Reed, Aleksei, and Peter, a great-great grandchild due in July, and many nieces and nephews.

Margaret graduated from South Williamsport High School in 1940. She and her husband's families were from South Williamsport. They moved to Mansfield in 1952 where Eugene was a high school teacher and Margaret worked as a store manager at Finesilver Clothing and Gift Shop. After the closing of the store, she worked in several other shops in the town.

She was a friend of the First Methodist Church in Mansfield, where she attended Sunday school class, helped with many church dinners and charitable functions, and shared many friendships.

Margaret enjoyed many craft hobbies with friends and grandchildren. Her most prolific was crocheting afghans—heritage ones to each grandchild and many more to relatives and friends.

Margaret was the quintessential ambassador of Mansfield—visiting and caring for the elderly in town and at the Greenhome. She took on the same role at The Oaks until the last few weeks. She "never met a stranger."

Visitation will be Monday, June 24, 2019 from 2-4pm with a funeral service following at 4pm at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College, with the Reverend Kevin Shock officiating.

Burial will be at 11am on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's honor to The Oaks at Pleasant Gap.

Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now