Margaret L. Gee
Margaret L. Gee, age 91 of Addison, New York passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born on April 22, 1929 in Rathbone, New York, the daughter of the late Daniel Little and Louise Johns. She married Richard Gee on February 2, 1949.
She was employed for many years at the Addison Pharmacy. She was very social, outgoing, and enjoyed being a part of the Addison Legion and the Elkland Moose Club. She was also a member of the Addison Baptist Church.
Margaret will be remembered for her warm and welcoming smile that would light up a room; she had that smile right up until the very end.
Margaret is survived by 3 children: Marsha Nichols of Addison, Deborah (Philip) Mosolf of Addison, David (Crystal Dow) Gee of Addison; 5 grandchildren: Amy Nichols of Bath, Tricia Shirey of Addison, Jessica Mosolf of Ithaca, Christopher Gee of Painted Post, Joshua Mosolf of Corning; 3 great-grandchildren: Tyler Wilson, Hailey Wilson, Ivy Hill; sister: Mary (Carter) Dennis of Addison, along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Richard Gee in 1995; son, Richard W. Gee Jr. in 1973; granddaughter, Stacy Nichols in 1974.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall St., Addison, NY 14801 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1:00pm-3:00pm. A private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's name may be sent to: CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870.
Kind words or fond memories of Margaret can be offered to her family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
.