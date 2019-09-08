|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Lowman
Sahuarita, AZ - Margaret "Peggy" Lowman, 98, of Sahuarita, Arizona, passed away peacefully with family by her side, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Family Loving Kare Assisted Living. Private services will be held for family at Green Valley Funeral Home in Green Valley, Arizona. Peggy was born to Edward and Beatrice Miller on July 1, 1921, she married William F. Lowman, who predeceased her on April 17, 1999, after 57 years of marriage. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Charles and Edward Miller. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Denise Lowman of Puerto Penasco, Sonora, Mexico and Green Valley, Arizona; granddaughter, Kristin Lowman of Albany, New York; nine half-sisters and half-brothers; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; along with many nieces and nephews. Peggy worked in Elmira at the Elmira Knitting Mill, Westinghouse and Sears. She retired as manager of the Sears Catalog Store in Green Valley, Arizona. She was a member of Pennsylvania Methodist Church and Dundee Methodist Church. For over 65 years she was a member of Eastern Star and Past Matron of Excelsor Chapter #323. She cherished life membership in the Southern Star Chapter #71 in Green Valley. She was an avid supporter of the , having been a cancer survivor from 1962.
For over 50 years, she loved the summers at their "summer home" on Seneca Lake.
Although she and Bill traveled after his retirement and made Arizona their winter home, they always returned to Plum Point for the summers. The Lowman family expresses their deep gratitude to the entire staff of Family Loving Kare and Arista Hospice for their devotion and love they expressed to Peggy up until the end, she loved her last "home".
Those wishing may remember Peggy with a donation to the .
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019