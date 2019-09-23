|
|
Margaret M. Bombarger
Elmira - Age 32, passed away very unexpectedly on Friday, September 20, 2019. Margaret was born and raised in Elmira a daughter of Clare T. Milliken, of Elmira, and father Daniel T. Bombarger, formerly of Elmira. In addition to her parents she is survived by children, Alani and L.J. ; brother Thomas of Albany, with fiancée Leah Juman. Friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 6:15 p.m. A complete obituary will be posted on the funeral home website….www.mcinernyfh.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019