Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:15 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Margaret M. Bombarger

Margaret M. Bombarger Obituary
Margaret M. Bombarger

Elmira - Age 32, passed away very unexpectedly on Friday, September 20, 2019. Margaret was born and raised in Elmira a daughter of Clare T. Milliken, of Elmira, and father Daniel T. Bombarger, formerly of Elmira. In addition to her parents she is survived by children, Alani and L.J. ; brother Thomas of Albany, with fiancée Leah Juman. Friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 6:15 p.m. A complete obituary will be posted on the funeral home website….www.mcinernyfh.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019
