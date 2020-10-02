Margaret Makovitch Donahue



Elmira - Age 94, after leading a long and active life died unexpectedly at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Margaret was born in Arnot PA, daughter of Leo and Anna Augustine Makowiec. She was predeceased by her husband John J. Donahue; siblings, Anthony Makovitch, Stanley W. Makovitch, Frank L. Makovitch, Victoria A. Makovitch, Mary A. Makovitch Mellor, John L. Makovitch, Victor J. Makovitch and Leo H. Makovitch. She is survived by son Michael T. Donahue of Houston TX with his daughters, Michelle (Terry) Stoebner of Cypress TX, Andrea (Steve) Tyrrell of Cranford NJ, and Caitlyn (Ryan) Donahue of Spring TX; son John J. Donahue Jr. and husband Dr. Douglas McKane of Elmira; son Richard A. Donahue of Horseheads; great grandchildren, Brandon, Claire and Quinn Stoebner, Mackenzie and Cole Tyrrell. Also surviving are Theresa Van Keuren; godchildren, John Mellor Jr. and Robert Van Keuren; several nieces and nephews; good friends, Katherine McKerrow, John and Patty Skorski, and all her friends at the Ocala Forest Campground in Florida where she loved to play shuffleboard and host card parties at her campground home of 25 years. Margaret was a life-long, active communicant of St. Casimir's Church. She was a leader of the St. Casimir's Church Adoration Chapel and a member of the Sacred Heart Ladies. Margaret had worked at Westinghouse in Horseheads for 28 years. While at Westinghouse, Margaret was part of a team that worked on a tube that went on a space mission to the moon. She was an avid reader and after developing sight issues she would listen to books on tape. Margaret was a bingo volunteer at Notre Dame High School. In addition to being a volunteer Margaret was an avid bingo player and bowled for many years in the Westinghouse bowling league. She enjoyed playing cards and was a member of different euchre leagues. Margaret loved trips to the casinos and the trips with her son John to Tioga Downs. She was a sports fan and her favorite teams were the Baltimore Orioles, Green Bay Packers and the Syracuse University basketball team. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Elmira. Committal prayers and interment will then be held at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Margaret with a donation to either, Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 1010 Davis St., Elmira NY 14901 or Notre Dame High School, 1400 Maple Ave., Elmira NY 14904.Covid-19 protocol will be followed at both the church and funeral home with masks and social distancing required. Mrs. Donahue's Mass will be live streamed. Please contact John Donahue Jr. or the funeral home for instructions as to how to access the stream.









