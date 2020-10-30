Margaret Mary Battersby



Elmira - A beautiful lady with a heart of gold, Mary passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Mary was born and raised in Elmira the daughter of James C. and Margaret (Cronin) Miller. She is predeceased by her husband Frederick T. Battersby; first cousin Mary Grace Kelly Sullivan; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary and Joseph Smith, Ann and Joseph Boyle, Sister Agnes Catherine, SSJ, John "Jack" and Margaret Battersby, Therese and Robert Bower. Margaret is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Margaret "Maggie" and Kenneth Miele; grandchildren, Caitlin E. (Matthew) Williams, Claire M. Ponzi (Daniel Pine), Michael F. Ponzi (Sarah Kessler); great-grandchildren, Hailee Bly, Ryan and Charlotte Williams; along with numerous nieces and nephews. A devout Catholic, Mary was strong in her faith, a trait she instilled in her family. She was a life-long active communicant of St. Patrick's Church, where she was a member of the Ladies Altar and Rosary Society, as well as many other committees. Mary was a dedicated volunteer with the Arnot Ogden Medical Center Ladies Auxiliary for 25 years. She was a hospital escort/transporter and worked in the thrift shop, all of which gave her great joy. Mary and Fred "Bud" were active members of the Elmira Twin Tier and Corning Crystal Spinners Square Dance clubs for many years, both of which brought her many special friendships over the years that she held dear to her heart. Mary was a light in many lives with her compassionate nature, positivity and optimism. Her devotions in life were her faith, family and friendships. She was a proud and attentive grandmother who cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was always in the forefront of her life. Mary will forever be loved and missed. Private services will be held. Those wishing may remember Margaret with a donation to either the Chemung County SPCA, 2435 Route 352, Elmira NY 14903, Arnot Ogden Medical Center Auxiliary, 600 Roe Avenue, Elmira NY 14905, or Meals on Wheels, 409 William Street, Elmira NY 14901.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store