1/1
Margaret Mary Battersby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Mary Battersby

Elmira - A beautiful lady with a heart of gold, Mary passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Mary was born and raised in Elmira the daughter of James C. and Margaret (Cronin) Miller. She is predeceased by her husband Frederick T. Battersby; first cousin Mary Grace Kelly Sullivan; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary and Joseph Smith, Ann and Joseph Boyle, Sister Agnes Catherine, SSJ, John "Jack" and Margaret Battersby, Therese and Robert Bower. Margaret is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Margaret "Maggie" and Kenneth Miele; grandchildren, Caitlin E. (Matthew) Williams, Claire M. Ponzi (Daniel Pine), Michael F. Ponzi (Sarah Kessler); great-grandchildren, Hailee Bly, Ryan and Charlotte Williams; along with numerous nieces and nephews. A devout Catholic, Mary was strong in her faith, a trait she instilled in her family. She was a life-long active communicant of St. Patrick's Church, where she was a member of the Ladies Altar and Rosary Society, as well as many other committees. Mary was a dedicated volunteer with the Arnot Ogden Medical Center Ladies Auxiliary for 25 years. She was a hospital escort/transporter and worked in the thrift shop, all of which gave her great joy. Mary and Fred "Bud" were active members of the Elmira Twin Tier and Corning Crystal Spinners Square Dance clubs for many years, both of which brought her many special friendships over the years that she held dear to her heart. Mary was a light in many lives with her compassionate nature, positivity and optimism. Her devotions in life were her faith, family and friendships. She was a proud and attentive grandmother who cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was always in the forefront of her life. Mary will forever be loved and missed. Private services will be held. Those wishing may remember Margaret with a donation to either the Chemung County SPCA, 2435 Route 352, Elmira NY 14903, Arnot Ogden Medical Center Auxiliary, 600 Roe Avenue, Elmira NY 14905, or Meals on Wheels, 409 William Street, Elmira NY 14901.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 31, 2020
Maggie, I am so sorry to hear about your mother. I have warm memories of her back in Jr High when we were close and she was always so friendly when I would frequently see her at the front desk entrance at the Arnot. May she Rest In Peace ❤,
Suzie Wilmot Rundell
Suzie Rundell
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved