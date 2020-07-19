Margaret R. "Peg" Morse
Elmira - Margaret "Peg" R. Morse, age 94, of Elmira, NY passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Joseph's Skilled Nursing Facility. Peg was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Clarence Morse; sister, Betty May; and grand-daughter, Stacy Kinsman.
Peg is survived by her loving daughters, Sheila (Jim) Vondracek and Gail (Pat) Shaw; grandchildren, Rob Kinsman, Amy (Dana) Squires, Brooks (Courtney) Shaw, Joe (Christen) Shaw, Colleen (Matt) Wintermute, Jamie Medel, James Vondracek and Jenna Rickard; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Ann Bacon.
Peg retired from the Elmira City School District after many dedicated years of service. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed her casino bus trips. Peg was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.
A private viewing and graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Peg's final resting place will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Peg's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com
