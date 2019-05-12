Services
Elmira - Margaret "Margie" (Daly) Schornstheimer passed away on Monday, December 10, 2018 at home surrounded by her loving family. Margie was born November 14, 1934 to Robert and Beatrice Daly. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by the love of her life, Robert W. Schornstheimer, June of 1995, as well as her siblings: brother, Joseph (Clara) Daly; sisters, Monica (William) Nailen, Mary Richards, and Loretta Daly. She is survived by her beloved children: daughter, Susan (Walter Cuyle) Schornstheimer, with children: Thomas (Angela) and James DiPetta, Ashley and Samantha Cuyle; great grandson, Matthew DiPetta; sons, Robert (Vicki) Schornstheimer, with children: Stefanie, Ashton (Mike Stuver), and Abbie Schornstheimer; great grandson, Ziggy Stuver; Charles (Kimberly) Schornstheimer, with children: Maggie, Kaela, and Jenna (Jeff Lynough) Schornstheimer; Harry (Linda) Schornstheimer, with children: Monica (Nicholas Goetz), and Valerie Schornstheimer; special family friend, Thomas Irwin; brother, Robert (Vicky) Daly; brother-in-law, Otto Richards; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Marge Schornstheimer. To know Margie is to love Margie. She touched the lives of everyone she met from the days of the Schornstheimer's Dairy, through the many friends of her children and grandchildren. Margie will be dearly missed by all. God Speed Mom! Come celebrate the life of Margie Daly Schornstheimer on May 18, 2019 from 1-4pm, at the Elmira Heights American Legion, 236 Scottwood Avenue, Elmira Heights, NY 14903. Margie's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 12 to May 17, 2019
