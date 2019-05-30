|
Margaret T. Ritter
Montour Falls - Margaret "Peg" Titus Ritter, age 77 of Montour Falls, NY passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late, David and Julia Titus. Peg was also predeceased by brother, David S. Titus III. Peg is survived by her beloved sons, William T. (Theresa) Ritter and Joseph W. Ritter; granddaughters, Alexandra "Sasha" and Abigail Ritter; sister-in-law, Betty F. Titus; nephews, Scott and Christopher Titus; and cousins, Donald and James Brasted. Peg attended Adelphi University in Long Island, NY and the Jean Summers Business School in Elmira. She was employed as a marketing representative in Phoenix, AZ. She also worked at Cornell University Book Store in Ithaca, NY, the Lodge on the Green in Painted Post, NY and later was employed at various businesses in Watkins Glen and Elmira. While residing in Corning she served as a volunteer driver for the Dayspring Apartments for ten years and did volunteer work for Steuben County Library.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Corning and was a past member of the Daughters of the American Colonists (Forbidden Trail Chapter). Her final years were spent in the Falls Home in Montour Falls, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be directed to the Corning Hospital, 1 Guthrie Drive, Corning, NY 14830 or any Guthrie Clinic. Family and friends are invited to call at the Olthof Funeral Home 1050 Pennsylvania Ave. Elmira/Southport, NY on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 11 am to 12 pm with a funeral service to follow at 12 pm. Burial will immediately follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Peg's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 30 to June 2, 2019