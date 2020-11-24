Margaret (Patty) Terwilliger



Horseheads - Age 78, of Horseheads NY surrendered her spirit into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, November 22, 2020 as her family and friends covered her in love and prayer. Patty was born March 24, 1942 in Elmira, NY to Edward Ringwalske and Lucille (Keough) Ringwalske. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Patty was Director of Housekeeping and Laundry, employed by Elcor Nursing Facility for 24 years. Patty married Michael Terwilliger on September 27, 1975. After raising their family, they enjoyed years of fun and laughter with their friends at Bonin Lake and as snowbirds in Biloxi MS. Her interests included spending time with her family, crocheting and jewelry making. Everyone that knew Patty knew her deep compassion for people and animals along with her delight for shopping. Patty was preceded in death by her parents as well as a brother Edward Jr and two grandsons, Richard J. Davis and James M. Davis Jr.. She is survived by her loving husband Michael and their beautiful blended family of 7 children, Dominic J. Palmieri III, Colleen (Mark) Barone, Christine (Donald) Hostrander, Brenda Palmieri, Michele (Michael) McDermott, Doreen (Michael) Bowers, Bernadette (David) Zimmerman; eighteen grandchildren; forty one great-grandchildren, who were yearly recipients of hats and scarves crochet by Patty's hands. Family and friends are invited to call Saturday, November 28th 2020 from 1pm to 3pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. A private family service will follow at 3pm. Adhering to NYS regulations, the number of guests at one time are limited and all guests must wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times.









