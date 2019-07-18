|
Margaret "Peggy" Tucker
Horseheads, NY - Passed away, after a brief illness, at Strong Memorial Hospital on July 16, 2019, at the age of 90. Peggy was born in Ferndale, MI, to Archie and Harriet Rosekrans Gordon, who predeceased her, along with her husband of 61 years, Roger, their son Mark, her sisters Esther and Susie, and her brothers Archie and Richard. Peggy is survived by her daughters, Kathleen (Barbara Laney) Tucker of New York, NY, Shelley (David) MacFeiggan of Mooresville, NC and Lori (George Walker) Avery of Big Flats, NY; her five grandchildren, Kira (David) Lane of Pittsburgh, PA, Sean MacFeiggan of Concord, NC, Shannon (Nathan) Majiros of Clarkston, MI, Hillary (Drew) Sommer of Leesburg, VA, and Justin (Morgan) Smith of McKnightstown, PA.; her cherished great-grandchildren, Haleigh (Cory) Faulder, Delaney and Emily Majiros, Jonas and Fiona Smith, and her great-great-grandsons, Braydon and Fynn. All of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandsons were the lights of her life and she was extremely proud that she was the head of 5 generations. Peggy is also survived by her beloved brother Robert, her sisters-in-law Peggy Gordon, Shirley Redner and Geraldine Tucker, many nieces and nephews, good friends and neighbors, her former classmates with whom she had lunch monthly, her 'second son' Jerry Pickering, and her best friend of 75 years, Loretta "Etta" Deats. Peggy retired from the advertising department of the Elmira Star-Gazette and was a 50-year member of the First Presbyterian Church of Horseheads. She was an accomplished artist, in many ways, throughout her life, and was constantly active, enjoying traveling, playing cards, cooking and baking for her family, and loved her home and garden. Her family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and support staff on 8-12 and 4-12 at Strong Memorial for their gentle care and kindness. Visiting hours will be 11-1 pm, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St at Rt 13, Horseheads, NY, with services to follow. She will be interred on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11 am at Maple Grove Cemetary, Horseheads, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy's name to the . Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Peggy's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from July 18 to July 19, 2019