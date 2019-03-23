|
Margaret V. "Marge" Burger
Elmira - Age 91, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Marge was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY the daughter of Thomas and Mary Ellen (Waldron) Faughnan. Her husband Gerard "Jerry" Burger predeceased her on November 11, 1982. Marge is survived by her children: Kathy Gruczkowski (Rich) of Lilburn, GA; Jim Burger (Ann Byron) of Bonita Springs, FL; Peggy Ridosh (Jerry) of Elmira Heights, Steve Burger (Kerry) of Warren, NJ; Teresa Burger (Dave Ellingsworth) of Cherokee, NC; Mary Cagnetta (Ralph) of Warren, NJ; 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and her brother Tom Faughnan of Arvada, Colorado. Marge and Jerry and their children moved to Elmira in 1965 when Jerry was transferred from the A&P plant in Brooklyn to the newly opened Horseheads plant. Though living most of her life in Elmira, Marge never forgot her Brooklyn roots. She was a Brooklyn Dodgers and Pee Wee Reese fan, enjoyed Coney Island, Steeplechase and Nathan's Hot Dogs. Marge loved to paint and enjoyed a good poker game. Over the years Marge worked at various business' including the A&P plant, the Chemung County Historical Society, The Bootery and Thom Browne's Shoe Store where she helped clean up after the flood of 1972. She was a long-time communicant of St. Patrick's Church. Family was most important to Marge. She treasured her time spent with them and will be forever loved and missed. Family and friends are invited to Marge's Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, March 25, 2019, 10:00 a.m., St. Patrick's Church in Elmira. Interment, with committal prayers, will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. The family expresses great thanks to the staff of Bethany Manor for all the attention, care and devotion shown to Marge. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to LightHouse for the Blind, Inc., 1155 Market Street, 10th floor, San Francisco CA 94103.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019