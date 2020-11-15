MargaretJ. Beatty
Millerton - Margaret J. Beatty, age 62, of Millerton, PA passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY. She was born on May 11, 1958 in Elmira, NY, a daughter of Lyle and Lois Austin. Margaret was the wife of James Beatty, Sr. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Millerton, PA and enjoyed crafts, embroidery, needlepoint and sewing.
Margaret is survived by her husband James Beatty, Sr.; sons James Beatty, Jr. of Addison, NY and Richard (Shelby) Beatty of Westfield, PA; daughter Lois Burgess of Westfield, PA; step daughters Carryl Meartone of Millerton, PA, Jaime Meisis of Groton, NY, Peggy Beatty and Angie Beatty, both of Elmira, NY; several grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; brothers Richard (Joan) Austin of Jobs Corners, PA, Bob Austin of Millerton, PA, and Lyle (Clare) Austin, Jr. of Waverly, NY; sister Joyce Christian of Lowman, NY. She was preceded in death by her son Larry Burgess.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA.