1/
MargaretJ. Beatty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MargaretJ.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MargaretJ. Beatty

Millerton - Margaret J. Beatty, age 62, of Millerton, PA passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY. She was born on May 11, 1958 in Elmira, NY, a daughter of Lyle and Lois Austin. Margaret was the wife of James Beatty, Sr. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Millerton, PA and enjoyed crafts, embroidery, needlepoint and sewing.

Margaret is survived by her husband James Beatty, Sr.; sons James Beatty, Jr. of Addison, NY and Richard (Shelby) Beatty of Westfield, PA; daughter Lois Burgess of Westfield, PA; step daughters Carryl Meartone of Millerton, PA, Jaime Meisis of Groton, NY, Peggy Beatty and Angie Beatty, both of Elmira, NY; several grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; brothers Richard (Joan) Austin of Jobs Corners, PA, Bob Austin of Millerton, PA, and Lyle (Clare) Austin, Jr. of Waverly, NY; sister Joyce Christian of Lowman, NY. She was preceded in death by her son Larry Burgess.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved