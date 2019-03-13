Services
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
Elkland, Pa - Marian E. Potter age 81 of Elkland, Pa. passed away in her home on March 10, 2019. Family and Friends are invited to call at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 West Main Street, Elkland on Thursday March 14th from 2:00 - 4:00 pm. and 6:00 - 8:00 pm. where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Elkland United Methodist Church, 120 North Buffalo Street, Elkland, Pa. 16920. (www.kenyonfuneralhome.com)
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
