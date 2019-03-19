Services
Baker Family Funeral Home
640 W. Gray Street
Elmira, NY 14905
607-732-5273
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Baker Family Funeral Home
640 W. Gray Street
Elmira, NY 14905
Elmira - Marian Edna Solomon daughter of Dr. Charles and Edna Strailey of Blossburg, Pa. Aunt M made every occasion so special, loved to host beautiful parties through the years. Sunsets will be brighter on Keuka Lake, with her in our memories. Card games will not be the same without her winning "The Pot"! Marian was predeceased by her loving husband, Benjamin Solomon October 1995. Predeceased by her sisters, Gladys Olson, Ernestine Adams, Pauline Behrman Toombs; brothers, Roy,Donald, Robert and Harold Strailey. Survivors: Nieces and nephews, Charlotte and Lee Manikowski of Elmira; Jacqueline and John Fleming of Woodbury,Conn; LaVonne Olson of Farmington,NY ;Bonita Baldwin of Ohio; Steven and Pat Olson of Waverly, NY; Jeffery and Karen Strailey of California; Piers and Faith Strailey of California; Don Charles Strailey of California; Ronald and Audrey Adams of South Carolina; Donna and Tom Kunisky of Granville,Pa; sister-in-law, Mary Wartell and family of Michigan; nephews, Jerry and Barry Solomon and families. Marian graduated from Blossburg High School, Mansfield Normal (University) in Elementary Education: she taught kindergarten in Elmira at Hoffman School and Broadway Elementary School & was a member of Congregation Kol Ami. Special caregivers, Rhonda Loomis, Kathy Frisk and Karen Osborn and very dear friend through the years Wini Widman. A special thank you to Guthrie doctors: Dr.Armstrong, Dr.Sampson and Dr. Fucito. FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT BAKER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 640 W. GRAY ST. ELMIRA, ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20, 2019 AT 11:00AM. DR. OREN STEINITZ OFFICIATING. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW IN FRANKLIN STREET CEMETERY, ELMIRA. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to Chemung County S.P.C.A. NY-352 Elmira, NY 14903, Food Bank of the Southern Tier 388 upper Oakwood Ave Elmira, NY 14903 or to Congregation Kol Ami Congregation Kol Ami 1008 W. Water Street Elmira, NY 14905. www.bakerfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
