Marian Elizabeth (Groner) Russell
Lawrenceville, PA - Marian Elizabeth (Groner) Russell, age 77, of Lawrenceville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Athens Rehabilitation and Health Center. She was born on May 7, 1943 in Elmira, NY, a daughter of Arthur and Marion (Parke) Groner, Sr. Marian was the wife of Cleo Lawrence Russell. She worked in banking for Commonwealth and Northwest, in Purchasing for Corning Inc., and was an active member of Lindley Community Church.
Marian is survived by her husband of 55 years, Cleo Lawrence Russell; a son, Brian (Karen) Russell of Corning, NY; two daughters, Terry (Brian) McCarter of Sayre, PA and Karin (Robert, Jr.) Penzone of Lawrenceville, PA; eight grandchildren, Kourtney McCarter, Kaitlynn McCarter, Gavin Russell, Jacob Russell, Robert Penzone III, Hannah Penzone, Joshua Penzone, and Andrew Penzone; a brother, Arthur Groner, Jr. of Painted Post, NY; and two sisters, Linda (Ernest) Schooley of Big Flats, NY, and Sally (Michael) Kamienski of Lake Norman, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 4:30-6:30pm at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA. Calling hours will also be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 1-2pm at Lindley Community Church, 9607 Morgan Creek Rd. Lindley, NY 14858. A funeral service will follow immediately at 2pm with Pastor Garrett Plitt and Reverend Ronald Head officiating. Burial will take place in Powers Corners Cemetery in Lawrenceville, PA. Memorial contributions can be made to Lindley Community Church.www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com