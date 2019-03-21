|
|
Marian J. Kwasnowski
Big Flats - Marian J. (Stafford) KWASNOWSKI
Age 82 of Big Flats, NY passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday March 19, 2019 after a courageous 9 month battle with cancer. Marian was born January 26, 1937 in Essington, Pa, the daughter of the late William L. and Isabella J. Crawford Stafford. She received her nursing degree from the Lankenau School of Nursing in Wynnewood, Pa., and moved to Corning, NY after marrying the love of her life, John on May 12, 1962. They settled in Big Flats and Mrs. Kwasnowski retired as a Nurse with the Horseheads Central School District. She was a devout communicant of St. Mary Our Mother Church in Horseheads, NY. She had an immense and unyielding degree of patience and love and enjoyed spending time with her friends, family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed going on vacations, overnights to the casinos, and outings with her Red Hat sisters. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband John on August 21, 2009, along with 4 brothers, and 3 sisters. She is survived by her loving daughter and son, Beth A. McKaig (Fred) and Daniel J. (Karen) Kwasnowski; grandchildren: Tanya E. Shoemaker (Kyle Harvey); Taylor M. Shoemaker; Jonah D. Kwasnowski; Colden J. Kwasnowski; great grandchildren Aubrey J. Griffith, Juliana R. Shoemaker, and Eli M. Harvey; sister Winifred L. Scartozzi of State College, Pa.; several nieces, nephews, and many special friends and neighbors who were very dear to her heart. Her family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Corning Guthrie Cancer Center, Kindred at Home, and Care First for taking such good care of her during her illness. A heartfelt thank you to her private caregivers Tanya, Taylor, Jessica, Lisa, and Stacey. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Saturday March 23, 2019 from 10AM-12PM. Marian's Funeral and committal services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 12PM. The Rev. Christopher E. Linsler will officiate. The family will hold a private interment in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. Those wishing may remember Marian through memorials to St. Mary Our Mother Church 816 West Broad Street Horseheads, NY 14845.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019