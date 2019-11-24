|
|
Marian (Hughes) Robertson
Rock Stream -
Marian (Hughes) Robertson, age 106, of Rock Stream, NY, formerly of Wellsboro, PA, died on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was born on April 15, 1913 in Tioga, PA, a daughter of the late Wells and Jennie (Harer) Hughes and was the wife of 45 years of the late Cecil K. Robertson. Marian was an elementary teacher for the Wellsboro Area School District for over 25 years, a member of the First Baptist Church of Wellsboro and a former member of the Wellsboro BPW for over 45 years. She enjoyed traveling, doing word puzzles and crocheting so that every member of her family has an afghan that she made. Marian remained very active until she passed away.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Ken and Kay Robertson of Hilton, NY, two daughters and sons-in-law: Carol and Ed Lindsay of Rock Stream, NY, Kay and James Schultz of Lakeland, FL, 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. www.carletonfh.com Wellsboro, PA. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with her granddaughter: Rev. Kathy Hulin officiating. Interment will be in West Branch Cemetery, Wellsboro, PA.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019