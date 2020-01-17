|
Marie A. Kelsey
Elmira - Age 91, passed away peacefully at Elcor Health Services on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Marie was born in Elmira, a daughter of Archie A. and Agnes Shablom Costley. In addition to her parents Marie was predeceased by husband James Kelsey; sons, James R. "Butch" Kelsey and William J. Kelsey, brother Donald D. Costley. Marie is survived by grandchildren, David A. Kelsey with Luisa of Winter Haven FL, Michael Kelsey with wife Rebecca of Erin NY, Amy Kelsey of Elmira; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Abigail Kelsey, Kenneth and Anthony Miller, Nallijah Kelsey and Jacob Thomas; brothers, Robert C. Costley of Elmira, David A. (Linda) Costley of Horseheads, Jerome A. (Ginny) Costley of Horseheads; sister, Kathy Bury of Horseheads; "fresh air" sons, John (Linda) Carrero of Orlando FL with children, Joshua, Ashley and Jasmine; Carlos Carrero with Michael of New York City; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Marie had been a member of The Women of the Moose, Chapter 3000, since 1963. She enjoyed photography, bingo and playing cards. Always giving, Marie volunteered for the Southport Rec Auxiliary, Literacy Volunteers of Chemung and Schuyler Counties and The Fresh Air Program. She was a foster parent to many. Marie was also very generous with her time and resources, always willing to aid family, friends and strangers in need. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira, Friday, January 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon. Committal prayers and burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing may remember Marie with a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22, 2020