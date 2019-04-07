|
|
Marie C. (Leone) Milano
Elmira - After a long battle with Alzheimer's, Marie Carmella Milano passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Quentin Milano. Marie is survived by her daughters: Maria Milano, Claudia Milano Krapf, with her husband Andrew Krapf; four amazing grandsons: Airman Benjamin Krapf, Asher Riis, Matthew Krapf, and Owen Riis; sisters and brothers-in-law: Margaret and Ronald Callus of AZ, Monica and Peter Campanella of MA; goddaughter Tania Potts of DE; along with a nephew and several nieces. Marie was born on the Island of Malta, immigrating to America at the age of 14. When she moved from Long Island to Elmira in 1998, Marie discovered Mount Saviour Monastery. Here she found peace, comfort and a wonderful community of friends. It is only fitting that we celebrate Marie's life in Elmira. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. A prayer service will follow at Mount Saviour Monastery, 231 Monastery Road, Pine City, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests considering a donation made in Marie's name to the @ALZ.ORG.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 28, 2019