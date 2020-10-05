Marie Corpolongo



Van Etten - Marie Corpolongo, 89, of Van Etten, NY died Monday, October 5, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania. She was born in Brooklyn, NY May 22, 1931 the daughter of the late Thomas and Molly (Grennen) Swannick.



She was predeceased by her husband Ralph Corpolongo. Marie is survived by her sons Joseph Fielding and Louis Corpolongo, daughter Susan Easton, sister Geraldine (Jimmy) Tanajewski, nieces and nephews.



A Service will be held in the spring May 21, 2021 at Woodlawn National Cemetery, Elmira, New York. Arrangements are with Allen-Manzer Funeral Home in Spencer, New York.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store