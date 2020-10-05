1/
Marie Corpolongo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Corpolongo

Van Etten - Marie Corpolongo, 89, of Van Etten, NY died Monday, October 5, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania. She was born in Brooklyn, NY May 22, 1931 the daughter of the late Thomas and Molly (Grennen) Swannick.

She was predeceased by her husband Ralph Corpolongo. Marie is survived by her sons Joseph Fielding and Louis Corpolongo, daughter Susan Easton, sister Geraldine (Jimmy) Tanajewski, nieces and nephews.

A Service will be held in the spring May 21, 2021 at Woodlawn National Cemetery, Elmira, New York. Arrangements are with Allen-Manzer Funeral Home in Spencer, New York.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Manzer Funeral Home
56 N. Main St.
Spencer, NY 14883
607-589-4900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved