Marie Decker



Odessa - Marie Decker, 77, of Odessa, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Laurel Hill Cemetery, County Road 10, Alpine.









