Marie J. Campbell
Elmira Heights - Age 80, of Elmira Heights, NY, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry Campbell, daughter, Diana Meyers and longtime companion, Gary Comfort. Marie is survived by her sons, Charles (Jolene Allen) Hodencamp of Brooktondale, NY and Mark (Tammy Woodcock) Hodencamp of Corning; brothers, Albert (Sandy) Bennett of Elmira and Willis (Dody) Bennett of Lowman; sisters, Judy (David) Rundall of NY, Iona Hoose of Elmira, Rita (Arthur Tatter) Bennett of Elmira and Ilene (Don Wilder) Walters of Marion, NY; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. Marie was a longtime member of the Montour Moose Lodge. It was Marie's wish that no services be held. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family in Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019