Marie L. Freeman
1925 - 2020
Marie L. Freeman

Elmira - Marie L. Freeman, 95, of Elmira, died on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility. Born on February 23, 1925 in Akron, OH, she was the daughter of the late Ralph L. and Orpha M. (Rhoads) Schoonover.

Marie was a former second grade Sunday School teacher at the Elmira Christian Center.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Jerome Johnson in 1974; her second husband, Floyd Freeman in 1999; her daughter, Barbara Butts in 2012; and her stepsons, Richard and Robert Freeman.

She is survived by her sons, Rodney (Virginia) Johnson of Watrous, PA, Michael (Melanie) Johnson of Pine City, NY; her son-in-law, Ronald Butts of Horseheads, NY; six grandchildren; many great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her step daughters-in-law, Ruta Freeman of Kingston, NC, and Christine Freeman of Lawrenceville.

Friends may call from 9 to 11 am on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY 14904. Burial at Knowlton Cemetery in Gaines, PA will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory may be made to the Elmira Christian Center, 237 E Miller St, Elmira, NY 14904 or Pennsylvania Avenue United Methodist Church, 1238 Penna Ave, Pine City, NY 14871.

In compliance with NYS regulations, attendance will be regulated to 50 people at any given time, face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Marie's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Olthof Funeral Home - Elmira
Funeral services provided by
Olthof Funeral Home - Elmira
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
