Marie (Mason) Varner
Greece - Formerly of Watkins Glen and Victor: Died peacefully at home on December 20, 2019, while surrounded by family, at the age of 97.
Marie was predeceased by husband, George H. Varner; parents; Victor and Margaret; brothers, Stewart and Robert; daughter in law, Nancy Varner and infant grandson, Matthew.
She is survived by children; Jack Varner, James (Cynthia) Varner, and Margaret (Ralph) Palumbieri; cherished grandchildren, Carolyn (Jeffrey) Fisher, Rachel (Joey) Lee, Adam and Cara Palumbieri; step-grandchildren, Laura Elia, Glenn, Gregory and Gavin Bartholomew, and beloved nephews and nieces.
Marie worked for Marine Midland Bank, where she would meet the love of her life, and eventual husband of 65 years, George. She volunteered for years at the Elmira Association for the Blind, Corning LPGA and numerous church functions. She loved to sew, knit, cross stitch, golf and play bridge. Her family will remember her through her colorful stories and old time sayings.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 1st, 2020, at 4:00PM, in the community room, near the clock tower entrance, at the Village at Unity, 1471 Long Pond Rd., Rochester, NY 14626.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Marie to a .
Published in Star-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020