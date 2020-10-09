1/1
Marilyn A. Brown
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn A. Brown

Big Flats, NY - Passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 84. Marilyn was born April 12, 1936 in Corning, NY, daughter of the late Clayton and Alma Bock Simpson. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Francis G. Brown in 1998. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Deborah Myers of Horseheads, NY, and Sandra Abbey (Anne Leedy) of Carlisle, PA; grandchildren, Michael Storm, Danielle (Mark) Simmons, Deanna Murray and Nicholas Murray and numerous great grandchildren and extended family. Marilyn was a long time volunteer for the American Red Cross, and enjoyed traveling and Broadway plays. A private family service will be held at the convenience of the family. She will be laid to rest at Rural Home Cemetery, Big Flats, NY. Those wishing to remember Marilyn please consider memorial contributions to CareFirst (Hospice), 3805 Meads Creek Rd., Painted Post, NY 14870 in her memory. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Marilyn's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved