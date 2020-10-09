Marilyn A. Brown
Big Flats, NY - Passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 84. Marilyn was born April 12, 1936 in Corning, NY, daughter of the late Clayton and Alma Bock Simpson. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Francis G. Brown in 1998. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Deborah Myers of Horseheads, NY, and Sandra Abbey (Anne Leedy) of Carlisle, PA; grandchildren, Michael Storm, Danielle (Mark) Simmons, Deanna Murray and Nicholas Murray and numerous great grandchildren and extended family. Marilyn was a long time volunteer for the American Red Cross, and enjoyed traveling and Broadway plays. A private family service will be held at the convenience of the family. She will be laid to rest at Rural Home Cemetery, Big Flats, NY. Those wishing to remember Marilyn please consider memorial contributions to CareFirst (Hospice), 3805 Meads Creek Rd., Painted Post, NY 14870 in her memory. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Marilyn's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
.