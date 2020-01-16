Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn A. Miller


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn A. Miller Obituary
Marilyn A. Miller

Age 71, completed her life journey after a battle with Pancreatic Cancer in the early morning of January 15, 2020. She was born on May 14, 1948 to the late Philip and Evalyn Miller. Marilyn spent her life career as a hairdresser and was a very good one. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Briggs of Horseheads; nephew, Jeffrey Allen of Syracuse and many cousins. Marilyn's greatest joy was when she was camping. She also leaves behind her beloved camping family whose love and support was never ending. It was Marilyn's wish that no services take place. Interment will be held privately in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -