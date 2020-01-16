|
Marilyn A. Miller
Age 71, completed her life journey after a battle with Pancreatic Cancer in the early morning of January 15, 2020. She was born on May 14, 1948 to the late Philip and Evalyn Miller. Marilyn spent her life career as a hairdresser and was a very good one. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Briggs of Horseheads; nephew, Jeffrey Allen of Syracuse and many cousins. Marilyn's greatest joy was when she was camping. She also leaves behind her beloved camping family whose love and support was never ending. It was Marilyn's wish that no services take place. Interment will be held privately in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020