Marilyn I. Merola
Painted Post -
Marilyn I. Merola, age 74, of Painted Post, NY died, unexpectedly, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY.
Marilyn was born on April 12, 1945 in Corning, NY to William and Marion (Lindow) Smith. She graduated from Painted Post High School and married Joseph Merola in 1963 in St. Mary's Church. She retired from Steuben Glass as a polisher and finisher. However, her life's work was being a mother, grandmother, sister, wife, aunt, friend and caretaker.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph; daughter, Melodee (Michel) Issa of Austin, TX; sons, Joe (Mimi Tarantelli) Merola of Elmira, Christopher (Son Chu Choi) Merola of Corning, and Marco (Toni Ruocco) Merola of Corning; grandchildren: Marilyn, Christopher, Isabella, Vivienne, Christian, Elias, and Allena; brothers and sisters: Nancy Best, Julia Sprague, Harold Smith, Edward Smith, Vicky (Donald) Serfoss; step sisters: Joanne Randall, Paula Potter, Rita Jensen, Mary Jones, Judy McChesney, Margaret Gerhart; and many nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was predeceased by her parents; stepfather, Paul Kittner; son, Paul Merola; and brother, Harry Smith.
Marilyn had a special appreciation for her niece, Sandy, and her good friend, Lois Lovgren, who provided exceptional friendship and care.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 25th from 3 - 6 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 26th at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street in Corning, immediately followed by a reception at 11:00 AM for family and friends at Carey's, 58 Bridge Street, Corning.
Marilyn will be laid to rest with her son, Paul, in St. Mary's Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation to the , www.stjude.org/donate/, or to a .
Published in Star-Gazette on July 24, 2019