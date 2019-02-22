|
|
Marilyn Jean Charron
Elmira - Age 85, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was born on August 6, 1933 in Elmira, NY to the late Wilber and Mary (Watkins) Sickles. Jean was predeceased by her husband, Robert Charron and sister, Betty Dunlap. She is survived by her daughters, Laurie (Ronald) Stermer and Brenda (Patrick) Ribble both of Elmira; son, Robert Jr. of Elmira; grandchildren, Andrea, Angela, William Jr., Matthew, Heather and Ron "J.R."; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; brother, Jack Sickles of TX; sisters, Beverly (Ken Sr.) Clark of Beaver Dams, Claudia Tuttle of FL and Grace Miller of Mansfield, PA; along with several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, February 24th from 1 to 3 pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow there at 3 pm. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family in Woodlawn National Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019