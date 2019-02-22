Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Charron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Jean Charron


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn Jean Charron Obituary
Marilyn Jean Charron

Elmira - Age 85, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was born on August 6, 1933 in Elmira, NY to the late Wilber and Mary (Watkins) Sickles. Jean was predeceased by her husband, Robert Charron and sister, Betty Dunlap. She is survived by her daughters, Laurie (Ronald) Stermer and Brenda (Patrick) Ribble both of Elmira; son, Robert Jr. of Elmira; grandchildren, Andrea, Angela, William Jr., Matthew, Heather and Ron "J.R."; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; brother, Jack Sickles of TX; sisters, Beverly (Ken Sr.) Clark of Beaver Dams, Claudia Tuttle of FL and Grace Miller of Mansfield, PA; along with several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, February 24th from 1 to 3 pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow there at 3 pm. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family in Woodlawn National Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
